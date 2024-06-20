The Mariners signed Kaminsky to a minor-league contract Monday.
Kaminsky spent last season in the Mariners organization, posting a 7.52 ERA and 18:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings during his time at Triple-A Tacoma. He'll return to Tacoma and Seattle some left-handed relief depth at its top affiliate.
More News
-
Mariners' Rob Kaminsky: Inks minors deal with Seattle•
-
Mariners' Rob Kaminsky: Lands with Mariners•
-
Phillies' Rob Kaminsky: Joins Phillies on minor-league deal•
-
Cardinals' Rob Kaminsky: Passes through waivers•
-
Cardinals' Rob Kaminsky: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Rob Kaminsky: Unblemished ERA as rookie•