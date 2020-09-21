The Cardinals outrighted Kaminsky to their alternate training site over the weekend after he went unclaimed off waivers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The organization is shutting down workouts at its alternate site for the remainder of the season, so unless Kaminsky receives an invite to the Cardinals' taxi squad, his 2020 campaign is over. The 2013 first-round pick will remain in the organization through the conclusion of the season before becoming a minor-league free agent this winter.
