Mariners' Rob Refsnyder: Back from paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners reinstated Refsnyder from the paternity list Friday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
After spending three days away from the team to welcome a new addition to his family, Refsnyder will return to the Mariners and resume working as bench depth. The 35-year-old has yet to record his first base hit through 16 at-bats this season.
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