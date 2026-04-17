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The Mariners reinstated Refsnyder from the paternity list Friday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

After spending three days away from the team to welcome a new addition to his family, Refsnyder will return to the Mariners and resume working as bench depth. The 35-year-old has yet to record his first base hit through 16 at-bats this season.

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