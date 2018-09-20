Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in three in win over Astros
Cano went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-0 rout of the Astros.
It's his second straight game with two doubles among his three hits. Cano is now hitting .313 (20-for-64) through 17 games in September with two homers and 12 RBI, as the veteran looks to end his suspension-shortened season on a high note.
