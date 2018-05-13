Mariners' Robinson Cano: Expects to require surgery for finger

Cano will visit a hand specialist Tuesday in Philadelphia and expects to require surgery to repair the broken bone at the base of his right pinkie finger, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners likely won't issue a timetable for Cano until after he meets with the specialist, but if surgery is deemed necessary, the 35-year-old would likely be in store for a multi-week absence. Following Cano's departure in Sunday's loss to the Tigers, Mariners manager Scott Servais was unwilling to reveal the team's plans at second base, though he specifically mentioned that center fielder Dee Gordon would not be an option at the position. That leaves Andrew Romine as the top internal candidate to pick up most of the starts at the keystone, though the Mariners will almost certainly delve into their minor-league ranks to offer an additional option in the middle infield.