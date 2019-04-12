Mariners' Ruben Alaniz: Recalled from Triple-A
Alaniz was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
The Mariners are shaking up their bullpen Friday, recalling Alaniz and activating Shawn Armstrong (oblique) while optioning Erik Swanson and Matt Festa. Alaniz is 27 years old and has yet to make his big-league debut, but he's struck out half the batters he's faced in 3.1 Triple-A innings so far this year.
More News
-
Mariners' Ruben Alaniz: Optioned to minors•
-
Mariners' Ruben Alaniz: Signs with Mariners•
-
Rays' Ruben Alaniz: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Rays' Ruben Alaniz: Agrees to terms with Rays•
-
Tigers' Ruben Alaniz: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Tigers' Ruben Alaniz: Returns to Tigers on minor league deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...