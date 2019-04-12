Alaniz was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The Mariners are shaking up their bullpen Friday, recalling Alaniz and activating Shawn Armstrong (oblique) while optioning Erik Swanson and Matt Festa. Alaniz is 27 years old and has yet to make his big-league debut, but he's struck out half the batters he's faced in 3.1 Triple-A innings so far this year.

