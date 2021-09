Alaniz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Alaniz was designated for assignment Wednesday and will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 30-year-old appeared in only three games for the Reds and has a 3.46 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 45:17 across 39 innings at Triple-A.