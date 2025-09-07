Sloan will miss the rest of High-A Everett's season after undergoing surgery on his eye Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Recovery is expected to take only about 2-to-3 weeks, but it'll still be enough to bring Sloan's campaign to an early end. The 19-year-old has pitched well out of the rotation for Everett this season with a 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB over 70.2 frames in his first year of professional ball.