Sloan is opening the season with Double-A Arkansas, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Few prospects generated more rave reviews this spring than Sloan, whose already plus fastball jumped a couple ticks and now sits around 97 mph. Sloan, who could be the game's top pitching prospect in a couple months, only made three starts at High-A last year, so this is a big vote of confidence. Per the report, the initial plan was to assign Sloan to High-A Everett, but the calculus changed after he made such a strong impression this spring. The less volatile weather conditions in Arkansas compared to the Pacific Northwest in April also factored into the decision. What makes the assignment even more notable is that the Mariners have a track record of jumping their best pitching prospects from Double-A to the majors, bypassing the Pacific Coast League. Kade Anderson, the Mariners' other premium pitching prospect, is also opening the year at Double-A.