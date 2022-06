Murphy (shoulder) is back to doing work in the batting cage following a temporary shutdown of his rehab process, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran backstop is both batting and catching balls from a machine as he begins to ramp his rehab work back up following a pause. Murphy had previously been shut down for 10 days due to a lack of responsiveness from his shoulder, so the fact he seems to be increasing his activity level without any reported setbacks is certainly encouraging.