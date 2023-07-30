Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Murphy plated the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and later hit a solo shot to left field for Seattle's final tally of the contest. The backstop has opened the second half of the season on a strong note, batting .308 (8-for-26) with three homers and six RBI over eight games. That's helped him see more playing time of late, though Cal Raleigh -- who started at DH on Saturday -- remains the team's first option behind the plate.