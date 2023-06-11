Murphy went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Making his first start in five games, Murphy extended the Mariners' lead to 4-2 with his fourth-inning single. The veteran backstop continues to find opportunities sparse behind Cal Raleigh, as he's appeared in just 23 of Seattle's 63 games. The lack of consistent playing time likely isn't helping Murphy's timing at the plate any -- he's carrying just a .217 average and .270 on-base percentage -- but it's worth noting he's knocked eight of his 15 hits for extra bases.