Mariners' Tyler Locklear: Call-up on tap
The Mariners are expected to recall Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Locklear wasn't able to crack the big-league roster out of spring training, but he's slashed .316/.401/.543 with 19 home runs and 17 stolen bases over 97 games at Triple-A this season. The 24-year-old isn't likely to see regular playing time after the Mariners acquired Josh Naylor, though the right-handed-hitting Locklear could draw starts over the lefty-hitting Naylor at first base when Seattle faces southpaws.
