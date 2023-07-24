Puk blew the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockies. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Puk surrendered a game-tying solo homer to Randal Grichuk in the ninth inning, marking Puk's fifth blown save of 2023 and his third in his last four opportunities. Though manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that Puk would remain the Marlins' closer for the time being. Sunday's blown save could be enough for Schumaker to try out other options at closer. If that were to be the case, Tanner Scott would likely be the first in line for save opportunities considering his recent success and overall 2.81 ERA through 48 innings.