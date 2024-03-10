Puk struck out six over 3.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He allowed five hits and a walk.

The 28-year-old southpaw has yet to make a start during his big-league career, with all 142 of his appearances to date coming in relief, but Puk is making a very compelling case to begin the season in the Marlins' rotation. He's delivered a 15:4 K:BB through 8.1 spring innings with a 0.00 ERA, and his emergence makes it easier for the team to give Braxton Garrett (shoulder) the time he needs to get 100 percent healthy, rather than pushing him to be ready for Opening Day. If Puk carries his spring success into the regular season, he could be hard to dislodge from a starting role, but he also hasn't thrown more than 66.1 innings in a season since 2017, when he was working his way through the Oakland system.