Puk (3-2) blew the save and took the loss in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Pirates. He gave up three runs on three hits without a walk or a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning.

Called upon in the ninth inning to protect a 1-0 lead, Puk allowed three singles and a couple stolen bases before getting the hook. Dylan Floro took over and allowed the inherited runner to score, adding a run to Puk's ledger. The lefty has pitched well overall this season (3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) and had earned four of the Marlins' previous five saves coming into Friday. This outing alone is unlikely to affect his standing in the Miami bullpen.