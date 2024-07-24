Puk (4-8) earned the win Tuesday over the Orioles, striking out three over two perfect innings.

Puk has been excellent since returning to Miami's bullpen -- the left-hander hasn't allowed a run in his last 16.2 innings, posting a stellar 0.42 WHIP while striking out 25 in that span. With Tanner Scott expected to be moved at the trade deadline, Puk would seemingly be the favorite to take over the closer role. He's lowered his ERA to 4.30 on the season with a 1.34 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB across 44 innings.