Manager Skip Schumaker said Puk is experiencing some dead arm and may not be available Sunday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander hasn't pitched since Wednesday in Arizona, when he picked up his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning. The Marlins have a team off day Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising if Schumaker tries to say away from Puk during Sunday's series finale in an attempt to get him two extra days of rest. Tanner Scott and Dylan Floro are the likely options to step in for a save chance if Puk is unavailable.