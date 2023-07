Puk picked up the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies. He allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

After recording back-to-back blown saves, Puk finally managed to put together a scoreless frame to secure his 15th save. Prior to the pair of missed opportunities, Puk had rattled off four straight scoreless appearances and given up just one hit over that stretch. Through 29.0 innings, Puk owns a 4.03 ERA and a 36:4 K:BB.