Puk recorded the final two outs of Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox to collect his 12th save of the season.

Dylan Floro made things interesting in the ninth, giving up three straight singles with one out to put the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, but Puk needed only three pitches to squash the Boston rally by getting pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida (forearm) to ground into a double play. Puk has given up earned runs in only one of 10 appearances since returning from the IL in early June, posting a 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through 9.1 innings over that stretch while converting six of seven save chances. The 28-year-old southpaw remains entrenched as Miami's closer.