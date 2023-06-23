Puk earned a save against the Pirates on Thursday, striking out one batter in a scoreless inning.

Puk was summoned in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead. An error behind him brought the tying run to the plate for Pittsburgh with one out, but Puk retired the next two batters to close things out. The southpaw has successfully converted each of his past four save chances and hasn't allowed any earned runs over eight appearances while posting a 10:1 K:BB since his last blown save May 6. He's emerged as the clear-cut closer for a surprising Marlins squad that ranks third in the National League with 43 wins.