Puk earned a save against the Red Sox on Thursday, striking out two batters in one perfect inning.

Puk was tasked with preserving a staff shutout with Miami holding a 2-0 lead heading into the both of the ninth inning. He had no trouble doing so, throwing 12 of 16 pitches for a strike and retiring the side in order. Since returning from a nearly month-long stint on the injured list June 7, Puk has gone 7-for-8 in save opportunities, allowing three earned runs over 10.1 innings while posting a 9:1 K:BB.