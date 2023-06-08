Puk gave up a hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning during Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

The Marlins erased a save opportunity by scoring three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but with Puk already warmed up, manager Skip Schumaker elected to stick with his closer for the top of the ninth. It was the southpaw's first appearance since coming off the injured list Tuesday, but it looks like he'll immediately bump Dylan Floro back to setup duty despite being sidelined for nearly a month. Puk sports a 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and impressive 22:3 K:BB through 15.2 innings on the season.