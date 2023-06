Puk picked up the save Sunday against the White Sox. He pitched a perfect inning.

Puk extended his scoreless inning streak to 4.2 frames (five appearances) while picking up his fourth perfect inning of the season to improve to seven-for-eight in save opportunities. Though he spent almost a month on the IL with an elbow injury, Puk hasn't shown any rust (0.00 ERA) and has reclaimed full closing duties from Dylan Floro.