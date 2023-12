The Marlins plan to stretch Puk out during spring training as they consider him for a rotation spot, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

All 142 appearances for Puk at the major-league level have come in relief, but he initially began his pro career as a starter with the Athletics. At this point, it seems like a long shot that Puk can be healthy and effective as a starter, but the Marlins are at least willing to give it a test drive.