Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Ramirez knocked an RBI double and scored a run during Miami's massive seven-run third inning before doubling and scoring again in the ninth. The rookie slugger has posted back-to-back games with multiple extra-base hits as he continues to impress at the dish. He's now slashing .249/.296/.487 with 33 extra-base hits and 41 RBI through 66 career games. Ramirez has gone 16-for-51 (.314) with five multi-hit performances over his last 13 games.