Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Ramirez came alive late, smacking a solo homer in the seventh inning before singling and scoring again in the ninth. It marked his first long ball since Aug. 2, though he's hit safely in five of his past six games with four RBI and five runs scored in that span. On the year, the rookie is slashing .237/.286/.443 with 18 homers, 56 RBI, 53 runs scored and seven steals across 423 plate appearances.