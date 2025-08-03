Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Saturday in a 2-0 win against the Yankees.

Ramirez provided all the offense in the contest, smashing a solo homer in the first and fourth frames. The first-year backstop is making a serious case for Rookie of the Year consideration, slashing .244/.289/.471 with 17 home runs, 48 runs, 50 RBI and five stolen bases through 85 games. Among major-league rookies, only Nick Kurtz has more homers (23) or RBI (50) than Ramirez.