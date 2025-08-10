default-cbs-image
Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

The 23-year-old rookie will get a much-deserved breather after he had started at either catcher or designated hitter in each of Miami's last 41 games. With Ramirez resting, Liam Hicks will fill in behind the plate and Kyle Stowers will serve as Miami's DH.

