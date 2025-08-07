Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Astros.

The rookie backstop is heating up again. Ramirez is batting .290 (9-for-31) over the last eight games, but he's doing more damage with his legs than his bat, swiping five of his seven bags on the season during that span while adding two homers, three runs and five RBI. The 23-year-old showed speed as well as power in the minors, including a 17-for-18 performance on the basepaths over 97 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, and despite not getting called up by the Marlins until late April, Ramirez is on track for a 20-10 campaign in his MLB debut.