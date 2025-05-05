Bender (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the A's, giving up a run on two hits in an inning of relief. He struck out two.

Entering a 2-2 tie to begin the ninth inning, Bender served up a one-out triple to rookie Nick Kurtz before Tyler Soderstrom ripped an RBI single back up the middle. Jesus Tinoco worked a scoreless seventh inning and Calvin Faucher a clean eighth, and while it's encouraging the manager Clayton McCullough held Bender back for a potential save situation in the ninth, the right-hander's performance of late hasn't warranted that trust. Bender's been tagged for a run in four of his last nine appearances, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in 8.2 innings over that stretch with two losses and two blown saves against zero saves and just one hold.