Garcia went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-8 win against the Rockies.

Miami started off with a 4-0 deficit, but Garcia put his team on the board with a three-run shot to right center during the fourth inning. He also doubled and came around to score during the fifth. The 31-year-old posted a .513 OPS with only 10 RBI through the first two months of the season, but across 17 games in June he's hit .300 with 10 runs driven in.