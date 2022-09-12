Garcia (hamstring) is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Rangers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia returned Sept. 6 following a month-long stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, but he lasted only five games before aggravating the hamstring in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Mets. The Marlins are viewing Garcia as day-to-day with left hamstring discomfort, but he could be a candidate to go back on the IL later this week if he doesn't move past the issue quickly.