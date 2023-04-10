Garcia (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
The Marlins will give Garcia at least one day off to manage the left hamstring injury he picked up in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Mets. Manager Skip Schumaker will roll out an outfield of Bryan De La Cruz, Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler from left to right while Garcia is on the bench.
