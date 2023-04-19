Garcia went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's victory over the Giants.

Garcia struggled at the plate Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He was able to pick up his first stolen base of the year after swiping four last season. It's been a sluggish start to the campaign for Garcia -- he's 6-for-40 with two extra-base hits and one RBI in his first 13 games.

