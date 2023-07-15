Garcia (back) took batting practice Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

According to MLB.com, Garcia was able to participate in batting practice July 7, so he hasn't yet taken a meaningful step forward in terms of activity coming out of the All-Star break. The outfielder has been shelved since late April with back tightness, but he was able to appear in four rehab games from May 29 through June 2 before experiencing a setback and being shut down. While it's encouraging that Garcia is swinging the bat again, he hasn't been cleared to restart a rehab assignment yet, and he'll likely need several games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate before the Marlins are comfortable with activating him from the 10-day injured list.