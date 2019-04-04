Garrett is listed as healthy to open the season for High-A Jupiter, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Callis notes that Garrett is back with his low-90s fastball and trademark plus curveball, so it sounds like he is ready to go after missing a year and a half due to Tommy John surgery. If Garrett is able to knock the rust off in a hurry, he could reach Double-A before the end of the season.