Marlins' Brian Navarreto: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins outrighted Navarreto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
Having been outrighted before, Navarreto can reject Wednesday's outright assignment and become a free agent if he wants. The catcher went 4-for-14 at the dish during his brief time with Miami in 2025.
