Navarreto elected free agency Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Navarreto spent the majority of the 2025 season at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he slashed .224/.300/.385 with 27 RBI and 22 runs scored across 180 plate appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will most likely sign another minor-league contract during the offseason.

