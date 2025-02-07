The Marlins signed Navarreto to a minor-league contract Friday, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

He did not receive an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Navarreto, 30, put up a .565 OPS over 40 games at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization in 2024. His only major-league experience came with the Marlins during a two-game cup of coffee in 2020.