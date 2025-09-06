Navarreto launched a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Entering the game in the eighth inning with the Marlins getting routed 9-1, Navarreto got hold of a Tanner Banks fastball for his first career big-league homer. It was the first appearance for the 30-year-old backstop since being added to the roster at the beginning of September, and his playing time will likely remain scarce with Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks getting most of the catcher reps for Miami.