Quantrill (4-10) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Quantrill was tagged for 12 hard-hit balls and managed just 11 outs, with the big blow coming on a three-run homer by Trevor Story in the third inning. The 30-year-old has now given up seven earned runs in two of three August starts, failing to get through five innings each time. He'll carry a 5.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 82:30 K:BB across 109.2 frames into a home matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.