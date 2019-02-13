Smith (shoulder) will face no restrictions during spring training, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Smith underwent surgery back in June to repair a lat strain, but it seems like he's completely healthy heading into spring training. As long as he doesn't experience any setbacks, the lefty figures to slot in as one of Miami's top starters to begin the 2019 campaign after posting a 4.19 ERA and a 10.2 K/9 in 77.1 innings last season.

