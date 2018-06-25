Smith (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Smith, who was pulled from Sunday's start against the Rockies after 1.1 innings with left shoulder tightness, will get an MRI on Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. Ben Meyer is being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move, but it is unclear who will take Smith's spot in the rotation. It could be Meyer, or based on the way the schedule lines up, it could be Sandy Alcantara, Odrisamer Despaigne or Dillon Peters.

More News
Our Latest Stories