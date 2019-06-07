Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with left hip inflammation, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith gave up four runs -- including three homers -- over five innings during Thursday's start at Milwaukee, and he apparently had the hip issue crop up at some point. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but the 27-year-old will be eligible to return from the IL on June 17, which would only result in one missed start.