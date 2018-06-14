Marlins' Caleb Smith: Quality start in no-decision
Smith didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Giants, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four over 6.1 innings.
Smith got tagged for a double and two-run homer in the first inning, but he eventually settled down to allow just one run the rest of the way in his first quality start in three tries. With 10.4 K/9, the lefty has been a fairly reliable source of strikeouts over the first half of the season, but his pace has been slowing down of late; Wednesday marked the fourth straight outing in which he's fanned five or fewer. He'll take a 3.75 ERA into a rematch against the Giants on Monday in San Francisco.
