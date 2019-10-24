Play

Puello (hip) was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was traded to the Marlins in June and played 32 games for Miami before being sent to the injured list with a hip flexor strain. In 44 total games in 2019 with the Angels and Marlins, Puello hit .248/.356/.384 with four home runs and 18 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories