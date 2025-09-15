The Marlins activated Norby (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Norby will rejoin the Marlins after missing the minimum 10 days while recovering from a left quad strain. The 25-year-old was activated after completing a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville, during which he went 2-for-10 with two RBI, a run scored and four strikeouts. Norby is expected to settle back in as Miami's primary third baseman for the final two weeks of the season.