The Marlins claimed McCaughan off waivers Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

The 28-year-old signed with the Marlins in March but was traded to the Guardians in May, only to end up back in Miami after being designated for assignment by Cleveland. McCaughan has given up 14 earned runs in his three big-league outings between the two clubs this year, and he has a 5.50 ERA over 54 innings at the Triple-A level this year.