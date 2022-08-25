The Marlins promoted Fulton from High-A Beloit to Double-A Pensacola on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Fulton will make the jump to the Southern League after turning in a 1.73 ERA and 28:10 K:BB in 26 innings for Beloit over his five starts since the minor-league All-Star break. The 6-foot-7 lefty has struggled somewhat to keep his free passes in check at each stop of the minors thus far, but he's an imposing presence on the mound and has often flummoxed hitters with his plus curveball.